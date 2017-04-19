New York Mets Duda, d'Arnaud leave with injuries

MLB: Mets.com
Duda1280_tm7m044s_ou22l2ib

Duda, d'Arnaud leave with injuries

by: Danny Knobler MLB: Mets 29s

... ame with injury 0:52 Lucas Duda is shown leaving the game after talking with Mets manager Terry Collins before the start of the bottom of the 5th inning By Da ...

Tweets