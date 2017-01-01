New York Mets Final Score: Mets 5, Phillies 4 - Pain and Gain

Amazin' Avenue
670395032.0

Final Score: Mets 5, Phillies 4 - Pain and Gain

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7s

... on in Queens last season. Despite the win, the news was not all good for the Mets tonight. Lucas Duda left the game in the fifth inning after a collision with ...

Tweets