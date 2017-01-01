New York Mets Bruce provides all of Mets offense in 5-4 win a...

Daily News
Metsweb20s-web

Bruce provides all of Mets offense in 5-4 win against Phillies

by: JOHN HEALY NY Daily News 2m

... ching it over the right field fence for a three-run home run, which gave the Mets a 3-2 lead. Jay Bruce. The Mets right fielder finished 3-for-4 with two home ...

Tweets