New York Mets Jay Hey: Bruce home runs carry Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Bruce12802_7jnu2wa9_6oqo1e7s

Jay Hey: Bruce home runs carry Mets

by: Todd Zolecki and Danny Knobler MLB: Mets 4m

... er / MLB.com | + 0 COMMENTS NEW YORK -- continues to haunt the Phillies. The Mets' right fielder ripped two home runs in Wednesday night's 5-4 victory at Citi ...

Tweets