New York Mets Jay Bruce Slams Two Home Runs As Mets End Four ...

WFAN
Mets-thumb8

Jay Bruce Slams Two Home Runs As Mets End Four Game Skid

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 1m

... looped a double and scored on Michael Saunders’ bloop single. TRAINER’S ROOM Mets: Duda exited in the fifth with a hyperextended left elbow. He was injured wh ...

Tweets