New York Mets Gavin Cecchini’s Errorless Streak Hits 13 Games

Mets Minors
Cecchini1-e1471108706333

Gavin Cecchini’s Errorless Streak Hits 13 Games

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 48s

... f the future. If Cecchini keeps this up, he is eventually going to force the Mets to call him up to the majors.  That pressure increases with every good game ...

Tweets