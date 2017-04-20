New York Mets Noah Syndergaard, Phillies Talk “War Of The Mas...

WFAN
Gettyimages-666990062

Noah Syndergaard, Phillies Talk “War Of The Mascots” On Twitter

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

... //t.co/FiidPD0VMg — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) April 19, 2017   The Mets’ opponents for last night’s game, the Philadelphia Phillies, decided to have ...

Tweets