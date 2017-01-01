New York Mets Jay Bruce hits two home runs, will he start Thu...

Metsblog
Usatsi_10020640_hj72wdp9_wceem2y7

Jay Bruce hits two home runs, will he start Thursday at 1B

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

... ed series against the Marlins in Miami. The Mets have won 15 of their last 17 series against the Phillies and have gone 17-6 ...

Tweets