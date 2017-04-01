New York Mets Peter Hyatt - Thoughts on Jose Reyes, Keith Her...

Mack's Mets
Reyes-21

Peter Hyatt - Thoughts on Jose Reyes, Keith Hernandez and Yoenis Cespedes

by: Peter Hyatt Mack's Mets 2m

...  Recall 2015 when Cespedes blamed the rookie for Cespedes' own error?   The Mets may have the most talented starting rotation in baseball.   Yet, the head-sc ...

Tweets