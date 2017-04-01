New York Mets Jose Reyes Has Been Even Worse Than You Think

Mets Merized
Reyes-darnaud

Jose Reyes Has Been Even Worse Than You Think

by: Chris Gaine Mets Merized Online 4m

... Rey Ordonez was an exponentially better hitter than Reyes is right now. The Mets honestly may be best suited at this point in dumping Reyes. He is owed nothi ...

Tweets