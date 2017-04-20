New York Mets With Jay Bruce as Todd Zeile

Faith and Fear in Flushing

With Jay Bruce as Todd Zeile

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2m

... season, at Citizens Bank Park, Todd came up with two out in the eighth, the Mets trailing Philly, 3-0. Vance Wilson was on third, Kaz Matsui on second. Zeile ...

Tweets