New York Mets Blue Jays may soon consider dealing All Star 3B...

Metsblog
Usatsi_10018609_3th8qo8o_p4mvdi52

Blue Jays may soon consider dealing All Star 3B Josh Donaldson

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... lac Post Game Extra: 4/18 00:03:52 Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-2 loss to the Phillies. Things you should know about today's game... 1) W ...

Tweets