New York Mets Duda unavailable Thursday, sent for tests on hy...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9990900_uiong45e_udhpiur5

Duda unavailable Thursday, sent for tests on hyperextended elbow

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... lac Post Game Extra: 4/18 00:03:52 Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-2 loss to the Phillies. Things you should know about today's game... 1) W ...

Tweets