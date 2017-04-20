- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Phillies came closest to acquiring Jay Bruce during the offseason
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 1m
... s and five of those RBI came on Wednesday night, when he provided all of the Mets’ offense in a 5-4 win over the Phillies. Bruce was a lightning rod for criti ...
Tweets
-
There are far too many Mets roster updates to explain in 140 characters. https://t.co/GmqxFp91uVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jonas_SNY: Does Familia's return solve #Mets pen issues? Is Judge most exciting #Yankee? @NYDNHarper @sal_licata @PeterBotte @DailyNewsLive 5pm @SNYtvTV / Radio Network
-
RT @bigskip33: @MetsMerized How is this not the card?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bruce played one Grapefruit League game at first base and another in intrasquad. Says he's taken grounders there a few times in-season.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Does Familia's return solve #Mets pen issues? Is Judge most exciting #Yankee? @NYDNHarper @sal_licata @PeterBotte @DailyNewsLive 5pm @SNYtvTV / Radio Personality
-
The Angels fall, 2-1. They went 1-6 on their seven-game road trip and have dropped eight of their last nine games. They are now 7-10.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets