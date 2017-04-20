New York Mets David Wright to 60 Day DL and other Mets roster...

David Wright to 60 Day DL and other Mets roster moves

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

... able for tonight’s game. In addition, to make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets transferred infielder David Wright to the 60-Day Disabled List.   Familia, 2 ...

