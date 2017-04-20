- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets activate Familia, recall Plawecki
by: Joe Trezza — MLB: Mets 2s
... ason, is Thursday. His activation highlighted a flurry of roster moves for a Mets team experiencing some roster ambiguity at the moment. In addition to Famili ...
Tweets
-
RT @EliasSports: Jay Bruce—1st Mets player with 2 go-ahead HRs in 6th inning or later in one game since Mike Piazza in 2002. #Mets at #Phillies 7 pm, @SNYtvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BrettCyrgalis: #NYR w/ same lineup: Kreid-Zib-Buch, Vesey-Step-Nash, Mill-Hayes-Zucc, Grab-Lind-Fast. McD-G, Staal-Hold, Skjei-Smith. Lundqvist.Blogger / Podcaster
-
A lot of 80s music in the ballpark tonight. Just need some racing stripes and a deeper shade of red from the Phillies, then we'll be set.TV / Radio Personality
-
The arrival of Bash Burger means that Shake Shack is now, at best, the third-best burger at Mets games. Keith's Grill still No. 1.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I like these people@ed__werder @metspolice EXTREME METS FANS: STILL WEARS EDGARDO ALFONZO JERSEY SHOULDA SIGNED MURPH STILL OWNS/WEARS MIKE CAMERON T SHIRTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here's a Q&A Interview I did with @MetsOnCampus during the end of Spring Training.https://t.co/xyHcHv2epk Check out this interview with @MetsMerized writer Joe Decaro if you get the chanceBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets