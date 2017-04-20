New York Mets Jay Bruce Represents the Perfect Dilemma For th...

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_10005451-3

Jay Bruce Represents the Perfect Dilemma For the New York Mets

by: Daniel Federico Elite Sports NY 19s

... games with the club. He hit a putrid .176 over his first six weeks with the Mets. replaced him with — a lifetime .221 hitter — in a big spot at the end of a ...

Tweets