New York Mets Duda, Flores out of action; Bruce starts at 1B

MLB: Mets.com
Duda1280_tm7m044s_ou22l2ib

Duda, Flores out of action; Bruce starts at 1B

by: Danny Knobler MLB: Mets 3m

... ded left elbow in Wednesday's game, had an MRI and other tests Thursday. The Mets said they would wait to see how Duda's elbow responds over the next couple o ...

Tweets