New York Mets Cespedes leaves game with hamstring cramp

Metsblog
Usatsi_10020622_lpctqqv2_eigh7ahd

Cespedes leaves game with hamstring cramp

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

... he game went into extra innings. "He is a guy that throws a lot of pitches," Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game. "We certainly hope that as we get ...

Tweets