Yoenis Cespedes Leaves Game Early, MRI Scheduled For Friday
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1m
... an MRI on Friday and had the leg heavily wrapped after the Mets 6-4 loss to the Phillies. Cespedes was 1 for 2 with a walk before leaving th ...
Tweets
-
-
Somehow the Mets will end up with Rene Rivera and Kevin Plawecki in the same lineup this weekendBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
-
Noah Syndergaard has 30 strikeouts to start the season & 0 walks. #WhipAroundTV / Radio Network
-
Thanks for the compliment.@AdamRubinMedia Please come back to the #Mets. No other reporter is/was as good. My #Mets timeline is full of clickbait and stupidityBeat Writer / Columnist
