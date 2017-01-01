New York Mets Collins concerned after Cespedes exits with ham...

The Score
Cropped_gettyimages-670372216

Collins concerned after Cespedes exits with hamstring issue

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 2m

... edes while running the bases in the sixth inning, which is a concern for the Mets, who are already dealing with injuries to a number of their regulars includi ...

Tweets