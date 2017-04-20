- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
‘Rusty, to say the least’: Jeurys Familia’s return outing a bit rocky
by: Fred Kerber — New York Post 1m
... ay night —... In 2016, Familia set a Mets record with 51 saves. He was suspended for an October incident and lost some ...
Tweets
-
With his 15-game suspension served, closer Jeurys Familia returned to the #Mets: https://t.co/9oRQYKJmflBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back: Yoenis Cespedes hurts hamstring, likely will miss Nationals series as Mets injuries mount. -… https://t.co/YE3OMO4wiDNewspaper / Magazine
-
.@Mets injuries pile on as Yoenis Cespedes to get MRI on hamstring https://t.co/Phm1YKB4lBNewspaper / Magazine
-
Jeurys Familia ‘rusty’ in hectic return to mound for @Mets https://t.co/QgR0cFF8BiNewspaper / Magazine
-
Jeurys Familia's first outing since suspension wasn't his best, but it's in the books #Mets https://t.co/U04UKydjolBlogger / Podcaster
-
MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Bad News Mets, AL Central jumble https://t.co/N4BZCjDFOBBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets