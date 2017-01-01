New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes to undergo MRI on hamstring

Larry Brown Sports
Yoenis-cespedes-mets

Yoenis Cespedes to undergo MRI on hamstring

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 4m

... e team’s first series of the season against the NL East rival Nationals. The Mets will be short-handed for the series in general. Going into their first serie ...

Tweets