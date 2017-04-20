New York Mets Mets Wrap: Syndergaard Takes Responsibility For...

Mets Report John Delcos
I-5-1

Mets Wrap: Syndergaard Takes Responsibility For Botched Play

by: John Delcos New York Mets Report with John Delcos 7m

... s, as was the case in Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Phillies at Citi Field. The Mets committed three more errors tonight and seven for the series, and if not for ...

Tweets