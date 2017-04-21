New York Mets Don’t Scout the Statline, 4/21/17

BP Mets
Usatsi_9927681_168381790_lowres

Don’t Scout the Statline, 4/21/17

by: Jeffrey Paternostro Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

... but the contact in the upper minors might only get louder for him. St. Lucie Mets (A+) Jeff Diehl, OF/DH/P? Last Week: 9-21, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 R, 8 RBI, 4 BB, 9 K ...

Tweets