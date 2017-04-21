New York Mets Is This The End of The Line for Rafael Montero?

BP Mets
Usatsi_10011715

Is This The End of The Line for Rafael Montero?

by: David Capobianco Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

... p valuable roster spaces for contending teams. While it would be nice if the Mets could cling on to Montero at the backend of the 40-man as a lottery ticket i ...

Tweets