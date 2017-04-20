New York Mets How is Mets' Jay Bruce approaching his stint at...

nj.com
22515404-large

How is Mets' Jay Bruce approaching his stint at first base?

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

... ight field to man first base in the Mets' 6-4 loss to the Phillies. How did he do? "He did fine," manager Terry Colli ...

Tweets