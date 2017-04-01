New York Mets Question 8 - The Future of Jay Bruce as a Met

Mack's Mets
Q%252band%252ba

Question 8 - The Future of Jay Bruce as a Met

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3m

... p of the line-up. I won't waste time theorizing on who that might be (and ex-Mets GM Steve Phillips recently propsed trading Bruce to Toronto for their own in ...

Tweets