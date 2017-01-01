New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes leaves Mets game with leg injury

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10014884.0

Yoenis Cespedes leaves Mets game with leg injury

by: Jason Mast SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... zin' Avenue Trending Find Tickets Fri Apr 21 Washington Nationals @ New York Mets 7:10 PM - Citi Field - Flushing, NY Sat Apr 22 Washington Nationals @ New Yo ...

Tweets