New York Mets Mets Minors Weekly: St. Lucie Sluggers Share Pl...

Mets Merized
Jeff-diehl-pitching-4-4-11-2-e1492783850730

Mets Minors Weekly: St. Lucie Sluggers Share Player of the Week Honors

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 57s

... Lucie, he has begun to rekindle the success that he found with the Brooklyn Cyclones in 2014. For the season, Urena is hitting .321/.424/.518, with seven RBI and ...

Tweets