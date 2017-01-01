New York Mets Wear the W: Cubs lead jersey sales since title

ESPN

Wear the W: Cubs lead jersey sales since title

by: Darren RovellESPN Senior Writer ESPN 3m

... 11. Yadier Molina Cardinals 12. Madison Bumgarner Giants 13. Yoenis Cespedes Mets 14. Mookie Betts Red Sox 15. Bryce Harper Nationals 16. Francisco Lindor Ind ...

Tweets