New York Mets Syndergaard turns in solid outing despite Mets ...

North Jersey
636283296475248358-noahsyndergaard

Syndergaard turns in solid outing despite Mets loss

by: Staff Writer, @chrisiseman North Jersey 3m

... with 10 strikeouts in his seven-inning, 114-pitch outing. At a time when the Mets' bullpen has been overworked, Syndergaard gave his team some much needed len ...

Tweets