New York Mets Ailing Mets put 1B Duda, INF Flores on DL; deGr...

Fox Sports
201704201921696812382-p2-1.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Ailing Mets put 1B Duda, INF Flores on DL; deGrom scratched

by: foxsports Fox Sports 2m

... n Lucas Duda and infielder Wilmer Flores on the 10-day disabled list. The Mets made the moves before Friday night’s series opener at home against NL East-l ...

Tweets