- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Maybe a Logo With a Walking Boot Would Be More Appropriate
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9s
... thal) April 22, 2017 Could move with Rosario lead to release of Jose Reyes? #Mets paying him $535,000. Wilmer Flores on DL. Asdrubal Cabrera day-to-day. — Ken ...
Tweets
-
Tell me I'm nuts now for writing about winning MVPs in April, but let's see where we stand come September https://t.co/2O4xGu0EjSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Angels and Blue Jays are still tied at 5 after 11 innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ScottLauber: Pedroia: "I don't even know what the rule is. I've turned best double play in the major leagues for 11 years. I don't need the f---ing rule"Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Escobar left the game with "dizziness," per the #Angels.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Collins laments lack of scoring https://t.co/jkpBBh6aCE #NewYorkMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
'KZB' line starting to give the Rangers some big-time production https://t.co/EQJNB081QkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets