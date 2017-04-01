New York Mets Mets: Security Vs Kids Singing National Anthem

The Media Goon
1a_eugjftua9o9i13ac7wlza9-ws38zr95v_l7btw1rkg8z64bnpy6z1fbc1tccxl-r5tounkbpai-xgzzareyt4y98rapslcnbvusyb_xzdzc7l=w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu

Mets: Security Vs Kids Singing National Anthem

by: noreply@blogger.com (MediaGoon) The Media Goon 22s

... won't forget what that security guard said to them. "Don't hate me, hate the Mets." Hey Mets, "Don't hate me for posting this story, hate that security guard. ...

Tweets