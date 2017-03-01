New York Mets Mets Minors Recap: Amed Rosario Plays Third Bas...

Mets Merized
Amed-rosario1-560x410

Mets Minors Recap: Amed Rosario Plays Third Base For 51s

by: Daniel M. Mets Merized Online 2m

... C: 1 for 3, R, RBI, BB, .298 Wuilmer Becerra DH: 0 for 3, BB, .298 The Mets rallied in the 8th inning after struggling offensively for most of the game, ...

Tweets