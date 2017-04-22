New York Mets Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will miss a few...

Rising Apple
10020740-mlb-philadelphia-phillies-at-new-york-mets

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will miss a few games

by: Michelle Ioannou Fansided: Rising Apple 47s

... fact serious? What is really going on with Cespedes? It’s only April and the Mets team is already filled with injuries. I’ve stressed it once and I’ll stress ...

Tweets