New York Mets Mets muster two hits in 3-1 loss

North Jersey
636284872217363595-degrom

Mets muster two hits in 3-1 loss

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 4m

... to Washington, 3-1, at Citi Field on Saturday. The Mets (8-10) did not record a hit until the sixth inning, and wasted a solid outin ...

Tweets