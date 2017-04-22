New York Mets deGrom's line a rarity, for better and worse

MLB: Mets.com
Degrom2_1280_cv4lry38_4182k87u

deGrom's line a rarity, for better and worse

by: Roger Rubin MLB: Mets 14s

... it happened only four other times. Oddly, it puts deGrom together with four Mets greats on the list of those who have done it for the club: Johan Santana, Dw ...

Tweets