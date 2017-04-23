New York Mets Mets Rumors: No Plans To Promote Amed Rosario O...

Empire Writes Back
9937245-mlb-spring-training-new-york-mets-at-detroit-tigers

Mets Rumors: No Plans To Promote Amed Rosario Or Dominic Smith

by: Michael Addvensky Fansided: Empire Writes Back 3m

... 58 at-bats for the 51s. If he keeps this up, it is going to be hard for the Mets to justify keeping him in Triple-A, especially if Reyes continues to struggl ...

Tweets