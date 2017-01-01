- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Recap: Amed Rosario Extends Hitting Streak to Eight Games
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Minors 2m
... as a 0.40 WHIP in 5 innings this season. Daytona Tortugas (9-8) 4, St. Lucie Mets (7-10) 1 Box Score Wuilmer Becerra DH: 2 for 4, Run, 2B, BB, 2 K Jhoan Urena ...
Tweets
-
My uncle, who's a 30-yr #realestate genius, is looking for a digital hustler to help manage his social media, run F… https://t.co/ShYNydohAhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Fair.@michaelgbaron Cespedes, and TDA should have been DLed immed. Let them get better and kept roster in tact But AGAI… https://t.co/qNfFAe6yHzBlogger / Podcaster
-
I don't think they need another left-handed outfielder.@michaelgbaron looking at the Vegas roster - any chance of a Captain Kirk reunion?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I don't think it's too early to worry. It's too early to panic. Eventually, they will probably find their offense.@michaelgbaron It's too early to worry. Thanks for all of you're reporting!! Helps ease my work days.Blogger / Podcaster
-
We could creative and do things like Bill Webb….or we could be boring and just name a random player and be done. https://t.co/P753V5UFPFBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Need To Shake Things Up A Little https://t.co/I2pgXVZIKn #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets