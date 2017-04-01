- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Need To Shake Things Up A Little
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 23s
... top home run hitters in Cespedes and Lucas Duda currently on the shelf, the Mets are about as toothless right now as the Abominable Snow Monster of the North ...
Tweets
-
My uncle, who's a 30-yr #realestate genius, is looking for a digital hustler to help manage his social media, run F… https://t.co/ShYNydohAhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Fair.@michaelgbaron Cespedes, and TDA should have been DLed immed. Let them get better and kept roster in tact But AGAI… https://t.co/qNfFAe6yHzBlogger / Podcaster
-
I don't think they need another left-handed outfielder.@michaelgbaron looking at the Vegas roster - any chance of a Captain Kirk reunion?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I don't think it's too early to worry. It's too early to panic. Eventually, they will probably find their offense.@michaelgbaron It's too early to worry. Thanks for all of you're reporting!! Helps ease my work days.Blogger / Podcaster
-
We could creative and do things like Bill Webb….or we could be boring and just name a random player and be done. https://t.co/P753V5UFPFBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Need To Shake Things Up A Little https://t.co/I2pgXVZIKn #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets