New York Mets Amed Rosario Archives | BaseballAmerica.com

Baseball America

Amed Rosario Archives | BaseballAmerica.com

by: N/A Baseball America 3m

... 22 in June to lead all minor leaguers All signs point to Amed Rosario as the Mets' shortstop of the future. Red-hot Mets shortstop prospect Amed Rosario leads ...

Tweets