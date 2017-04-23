- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Terry Collins’ last-ditch Nationals solution: an .095 average?
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1m
... ttle bit and I think when it warms up he’s going to be a different guy.” The Mets entered play hitting a respectable 27-for-94 (.287) with runners in scoring ...
Tweets
-
The ESPN "A" Team is about 10x better than the fiasco we had a couple of weeks ago.Hey @espn please get @MrMet back in the booth. He sounded better than your trio. @AlbaneseLauraHumor
-
4-3. But really, what's the difference.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Neil Walker's exit velocity on that homer was 98 mph, 349 ft. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Saw that home run coming before the ball hit the bat. Right in Walker's wheelhouse.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Cespy wants the MVP this year, Triple Crown in 2018Blogger / Podcaster
-
Inside Baseball, icymi: analysis of 4 slow-starting good teams on thursday (2 of them r worse off now); plus notes. https://t.co/d4wBBXa1jQBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets