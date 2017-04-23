New York Mets Daniel Murphy Burns the New York Mets Yet Again...

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_10006834

Daniel Murphy Burns the New York Mets Yet Again, This Time on a Slam (Video)

by: Chris Thompson Elite Sports NY 1m

... urphy was a part of the New York Mets organization, the southpaw never hit more than 14 home runs. But in his firs ...

Tweets