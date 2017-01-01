- IN
Mets' Cespedes still out with hamstring injury
by: ESPN.com news services — ESPN 3m
... or catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who is nursing a wrist injury. According to the Mets manager, Cespedes, who has now missed three straight games, "told me he felt ...
Tweets
? TO THE BULLPEN: Now pitching for the @Nationals - Koda Glover.Blogger / Podcaster
Since moving to first base four games ago during hot streak, Jay Bruce has just 2 hits in 15 at bats. Don't know if that means anything.Blogger / Podcaster
Bruce singles off Perez as Dusty gets cute.Beat Writer / Columnist
Bruce singles up the middle!Blogger / Podcaster
I just feel like Dusty Baker is trolling Mets fans every time he deploys Oliver Perez at Citi Field.Beat Writer / Columnist
? TO THE BULLPEN: Now pitching for the @Nationals - Oliver Perez.Blogger / Podcaster
