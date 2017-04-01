New York Mets Rapid Reaction: Murphy Grand Slam Clinches Seri...

Mets Merized
Daniel-murphy-e1493003745679

Rapid Reaction: Murphy Grand Slam Clinches Series Sweep Of Mets

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 4m

... st time the Nationals swept a three-game series from the Mets was June 27-29, 2016. It’s the first three-game sweep by the Nationals in Ne ...

Tweets