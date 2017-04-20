New York Mets Murphy, Scherzer slam Mets as Nats win 7th stra...

Fox Sports
201704232102757247439-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Murphy, Scherzer slam Mets as Nats win 7th straight, 6-3 (Apr 23, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 3m

... by the Queens crowd, has eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 22 games against the Mets since they let him leave as a free agent before last season. TRAINER’S ROOM ...

Tweets