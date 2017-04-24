New York Mets Nationals Complete 3-Game Sweep Against Mets Wi...

WFAN
Gettyimages-672063064

Nationals Complete 3-Game Sweep Against Mets With Sunday’s Win

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 4m

... by the Queens crowd, has eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 22 games against the Mets since they let him leave as a free agent before last season. TRAINER’S ROOM ...

Tweets