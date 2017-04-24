- IN
New York Mets Amazin’ News, 4/24/17: Nationals Finish Sweep On Scherzer’s Gem and Murph’s Slam
by: Christian Breed — Elite Sports NY 3m
... opposite field home run leading off the bottom half of the first to put the Mets on the board. Fast forward to the bottom of the third, when Murphy’s replace ...
Mets won’t rush top prospects Rosario, Smith https://t.co/drs3tN2e23 via @reviewjournalBeat Writer / Columnist
Arroyo’s fourth hit sends 51s to walk-off defeat; Rafael Montero starter for Vegas: https://t.co/nhTWy2oB2C via @reviewjournalBeat Writer / Columnist
Michael Conforto continues to serve as bright spot in Mets lineup, via Daily News: https://t.co/MCE14VD6GXBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes says he'll play on Tuesday, via Daily News: https://t.co/S9qIwznTV8Beat Writer / Columnist
Video: Mets have to make call soon on injured players https://t.co/fJ9eXKnt7e via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets swept as Daniel Murphy grand slam dooms Zack Wheeler https://t.co/XT2CxRaQT7 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
